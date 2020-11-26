https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/scott-adams-creator-dilbert-official-democrat-election-narrative-crackin/

We can all see it now. The official narrative of the Democrats, Big Media and Big Tech is cracking. Sidney Powell released the Kraken and now the Democrat’s dishonest narrative is crackin’.

Dilbert creator and realist, Scott Adams, sees the obvious before others do. Yesterday he watched the hearings in Pennsylvania where Rudy Giuliani destroyed the Democrats’ efforts to steal the election there. Adams tweeted:

3. If there was that much cheating, there would be witnesses.

(There are hundreds.) — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 25, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: KRAKEN RELEASED! Attorney Sidney Powell Files 104 Page BOMBSHELL COMPLAINT of Massive Fraud in Georgia Election – Update: Michigan too

Next Adams tweeted the obvious – the Democrats’ lying narrative is crackin’:

Guess what is happening to the official election narrative today with the PA hearings? It’s crackin’ — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 25, 2020

The Kraken has been released and the Democrats’ lying narrative is crackin’!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

