During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) responded to PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor’s proclamation Joe Biden’s cabinet picks were something akin to “The Avengers.”

Gaetz described Biden’s nominations as something less desirable, given what could come from their leadership.

“Maybe this is ‘The Avengers’ for the Washington media, but it’s ‘The Hunger Games’ for the rest of us because Joe Biden has surrounded himself with the innermost ring of the establishment,” he said. “But what else would we expect from somebody who’s been a creature of Washington for the last 40 years? We know that personnel is policy. General Spalding certainly knows that to be the case. And what it means for America is an embrace of America Last policies around the world, more multinationalism, more utilization of America’s resources to be the piggy bank and police force for the rest of the world.”

“You see, I think our country is best when we are a shining example of how to be the best and the most prosperous,” Gaetz continued. “That is a stark contrast from what we see, particularly from Biden’s national security team. And here at home, I think it’s going to mean more recrimination and political prosecution. We’ve had Democrat members of Congress and even old members of the Mueller team suggesting that President Trump needs to be prosecuted. Prosecuted for what? He brought us the greatest economy in the world. He’s winding down foreign wars, and he’s brought us not one but multiple vaccines to take on the China virus.”

