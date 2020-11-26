https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/georgia-lawsuit-witness-testifies-use-different-paper-counterfeit-ballots-watermark-solid-grey-instead-transparent-100-joe-biden/

Attorney Sidney Powell filed a 104-page lawsuit in Georgia alleging massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Sidney Powell’s lawsuit contained allegations of numerous irregularities, anomalies, old fashioned “ballot stuffing,” violations of Georgia’s Election Code, unlawful audit procedures and use of voting machines to manipulate votes.

Many witnesses testified they saw ballots marked for President Trump being put into Joe Biden piles and pre-printed “pristine” ballots that went 100% for Joe Biden.

One affiant testified they saw “counterfeit” ballots with darker colored watermarks that went 100% to Joe Biden.

When the Elections Director was alerted to the counterfeit ballots they brushed off concerns and said the watermarks were darker because of the use of different printers.

On page 35 of Sidney Powell’s filing, the affiant testified about “the use of different paper for ballots, that would constitute fraud stating”:

I noticed that almost all of the ballots I reviewed were for Biden. Many batches went 100% for Biden. I also observed that the watermark on at least 3 ballots were solid gray instead of transparent, leading me to believe the ballot was counterfeit. I challenged this and the Elections Director said it was a legitimate ballot and was due to the use of different printers. Many ballots had markings for Biden only, and no markings on the rest of the ballot.

Another affiant (same witness who gave sworn statement in Wood v. Raffensperger) explained she observed batches of pristine ballots with different texture paper with machine-stamped bubbles that went 98% for Joe Biden:

Most of the ballots had already been handled; they had been written on by people, and the edges were worn. They showed obvious use. However, one batch stood out. It was pristine. There was a difference in the texture of the paper – it was if they were intended for absentee use but had not been used for that purposes. There was a difference in the feel. These different ballots included a slight depressed pre-fold so they could be easily folded and unfolded for use in the scanning machines. There were no markings on the ballots to show where they had com~ from, or where they had been processed. These stood out. In my 20 years of experience of handling ballots, I observed that the markings for the candidates on these ballots were unusually uniform, perhaps even with a ballot-marking device. By my estimate in observing these ballots, approximately 98% constituted votes for Joe Biden. I only observed two of these ballots as votes for President Donald J. Trump.”

