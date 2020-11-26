https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-live-pennsylvania-legislature-giuliani-hold-public-hearing-2020-election

Update (1747ET) : With the hearing concluded, people are commenting on how credible and well spoken the witnesses were in describing election fraud in Pennsylvania.

That was one helluva hearing. Now we know why they didn’t want it to happen. — Cerno (@Cernovich) November 25, 2020

More from attorney and political pundit Mike Cernovich:

What the heck just happened in Pennsylvania? https://t.co/l6c01e8hsT — Cerno (@Cernovich) November 25, 2020

Update (1445ET): President Trump joined the PA hearing by phone and was immediately on the offense, saying that “this is an election we won easily. We won it by a lot. This election has to be turned around.”

“What we saw on November 3rd was not the United States of America. Democrats cheated. It was a fraudulent election. It would be very easy for me to wait 4 years and try again. We can’t wait for 4 years. Don’t be intimidated by these people. They don’t love our country!“ “They kept poll watchers in pens in Philadelphia and then they threw them out of the building. You couldn’t see a thing on those cameras. They could have been playing a baseball game.” “It’s a disgrace this is happening to our country. We got 11 million more votes than we did 4 years ago. At 10pm in the evening we were way ahead. Everybody knows we won it. The whole world is watching us. We can’t let them get away with this. We have more votes than voters!”

Trump ends his remarks by telling Giuliani over speakerphone:

“This is going to be your crowning achievement because you’re saving our country.”

The witnesses begin:

Listen VERY closely to what this witness in PA says happened with roughly 600K votes during curious “spikes” in the vote count… 570K to Biden… just 3,200 to Trump?!?!? pic.twitter.com/fcEsHoL4ee — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 25, 2020

Upon the request of Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano (R), the state’s Senate Majority Policy Committee is holding a public hearing to discuss election issues and irregularities at 12:30 ET.

Former NYC Mayor and current Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani will appear. President Trump was slated to join him, only to cancel following adviser Boris Epshteyn’s Covid-19 diagnosis.

Via Right Side Broadcasting:

“Elections are a fundamental principle of our democracy – unfortunately, Pennsylvanians have lost faith in the electoral system,” said Mastriano, who recently called for the resignation of State Department Secretary Kathy Boockvar for negligence and incompetence. “It is unacceptable.”

“Over the past few weeks, I have heard from thousands of Pennsylvanians regarding issues experienced at the polls, irregularities with the mail-in voting system and concerns whether their vote was counted,” said Mastriano. “We need to correct these issues to restore faith in our republic.”

