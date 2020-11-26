https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/happy-thanksgiving-2020/

Happy Thanksgiving 2020–

Let us Thank the Lord for our rights and freedom which come from God.

1 Chronicles 29:11-13

“Yours, O LORD, is the greatness and the power

and the glory and the majesty and the splendor,

for everything in heaven and earth is yours.

Yours, O LORD, is the kingdom;

you are exalted as head over all.

Wealth and honor come from you;

you are the ruler of all things.

In your hands are strength and power

to exalt and give strength to all.

Now, our God, we give you thanks,

and praise your glorious name.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: KRAKEN RELEASED! Attorney Sidney Powell Files 104 Page BOMBSHELL COMPLAINT of Massive Fraud in Georgia Election – Update: Michigan too

We have much to be thankful for this year.

Thank God we have a leader who is fighting for us.

We pray for justice and truth this holiday season.

Have a great life General Flynn! https://t.co/Qj21mnMP0k — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

Have a Happy Thanksgiving from The Gateway Pundit!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

