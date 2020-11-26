https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/sidney-powell-kraken-released-michigan-georgia/

OH MY: Not only did Attorney Sidney Powell File a 104 Page BOMBSHELL COMPLAINT of Massive Fraud in the Georgia Election late last night, she also made a similar filing in Michigan.



HERE IS A COPY OF THE FILING: Copy of the Filing

This was a Thanksgiving surprise!

Sidney Powell released a 104 page report last night in Georgia. She also released a similar 75 page document in Michigan:

TRENDING: BREAKING: KRAKEN RELEASED! Attorney Sidney Powell Files 104 Page BOMBSHELL COMPLAINT of Massive Fraud in Georgia Election – Update: Michigan too

She also released in Michigan!!!!🚨🚨🚨 — SoonerMac (@MclemoreErin) November 26, 2020

The Michigan document like the Georgia document claims the fraud was executed to steal the election for Joe Biden:

There were at least an estimated 289,000 votes that must be discarded due to the fraud in Michigan:

Powell makes the following requests for relief as a result of all the Democrat efforts to steal the election:

There is more:

Happy Thanksgiving!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

