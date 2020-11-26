https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/times-changed-hollywoods-1954-thanksgiving-prayer/

(CNS NEWS) – On Thanksgiving week in 1954, NBC aired a holiday-themed “Father Knows Best” that ended with the family praying before their meal, including thanking God “for the privilege of living as free men in a country which respects our freedom and our personal rights to worship and think and speak as we choose.”

The Nov. 21, 1954 show featured the Anderson family: Jim and Margaret and their three children, Betty, Bud and Kathy.

In the program, the family decided to forgo a Thanksgiving meal because of scheduling conflicts. But in the end, the parents and children decide that sitting down to a Thanksgiving meal together is the best way to celebrate.

