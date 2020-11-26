https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/huge-georgia-election-lawsuit-dominion-software-accessed-chinese-iranian-agents-manipulate-election/
On Thanksgiving eve Attorney Sidney Powell filed a 104 Page BOMBSHELL COMPLAINT on massive voter fraud in the Georgia election this year.
General Flynn Attorney Abigail Frye broke the news late last night–
The Kraken came down to Georgia on this Thanksgiving Eve in the form of a 104 pg BOMBSHELL complaint exposing the massive fraud that overwhelmed the 2020 Georgia Elections. Georgia, you are most certainly on our minds. Link to filing to come, stay tuned!
UPDATE — HERE IS A COPY OF THE FILING.
In the filing Sidney Powell and her attorneys allege that the Dominion software was accessed by agents representing China and Iran in order to manipulate the election.
This is HUGE!
From point 14, page 9:
Ladies and gentlemen, the Kraken! Page 9 sec 14.
