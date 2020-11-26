https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/hundreds-millions-dollars-spent-dominion-voting-machines-numerous-swing-states-2020-election/

The purchase and implementation of Dominion voting machines in swing states around the country was likely planned over a period of years.

These same machines are at the center of the fraud filings in Michigan and Georgia last night by attorney Sidney Powell.

The current results of the 2020 Presidential election in many states were fraudulent due in large part to the use of Dominion voting machines.

Georgia

Georgia spent over $100 million on Dominion voting machines. The machines that can be easily manipulated to steal elections:

Georgia officials awarded a contract for 30,000 new voting machines to Dominion Voting on Monday, scrapping the state’s 17-year-old electronic voting equipment and replacing it with touchscreens that print out paper ballots.

Michigan

In Michigan $30 million of federal funds was reportedly spent on voting machines. This was announced in August of 2018 but the related article has now been taken down.

New voting machines set for use in upcoming primary

Published by admin on Thu, 08/02/2018 – 3:00am

By:

Linda Gallagher, Contributing Writer

https://antrimreview.net/content/new-voting-machines-set-use-upcoming-primary

“New voting machines, being introduced to voters in both Antrim and Kalkaska counties next week during the primary election, will feature digital touch screens and improved tabulation, according to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, which spent $30 million in federal funds to upgrade all of the voting equipment in Michigan’s 83 counties by November’s general election.”

Pennsylvania

By February 2019 in Pennsylvania, Governor Wolf’s actions to replace voting machines in the state were well under way:

Gov. Tom Wolf has requested $75 million in state funding over the next five years to help counties comply with his directive to replace voting machines, but it is the mandate itself that continues to trouble some state lawmakers.

Republicans questioned Wolf’s directive:

Why the need? Why the rush? How to pay for them? Those were among the questions lawmakers posed to Acting Commonwealth Secretary Kathy Boockvar at a Senate budget hearing for the Department of State on Wednesday.

Later in May 2018 new voting machines were introduced in the state:

Voter concerns and election security are on county officials’ minds as they try to save as much money as they can while complying with a state mandate to upgrade their voting machines. For contractors, there could be more than $100 million in contracts at stake. In April of last year, the Department of State told counties that they should pick new voting systems with a voter-verifiable paper record by the end of 2019. The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf committed to having new machines in place by 2020 after settling a lawsuit brought by 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein. The case targeted Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin for their voting systems’ susceptibility to hacking and for barriers to recounts.

Then in August in Pennsylvania, the corrupt Democrat Governor Wolf issued bonds to pay for voting machines that could easily be manipulated:

Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday he is ordering a bond issue to help Pennsylvania’s counties pay for new voting machines ahead of 2020′s presidential election after a dispute between the Democrat and the Republican-controlled Legislature doomed legislation to help fund the machines. The bond issue of up to $90 million is designed to reimburse each county for 60% of their cost, Wolf said in a statement. He gave no timeline to get the money to counties, which applauded the decision.

Arizona

In June 2019 Maricopa County announced approving millions for Dominion voting machines:

Maricopa County voters faced problems at polling sites in the August 2018 primary election, from counting malfunctions to dozens of sites being closed for several hours on Election Day. The board approved the $6.1 million contract over three years with Dominion Voting Systems and set aside money for tabulation equipment. The board, working on the recommendations of a work group it appointed to recommend election reforms, also unanimously approved a new executive director of elections, Scott Jarrett, who will report to the board and the County Recorder’s Office, which oversees elections. County Recorder Adrian Fontes, who had blamed the primary difficulties on county contractors hired to prepare the voting equipment, could not be reached for comment.

Hundreds of millions of dollars were spent across the country to implement voting machines that could easily be manipulated to change the winner of elections.

And they were used to manipulate US elections.

