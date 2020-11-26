https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-scarborough-msnbc-gop-republicans/2020/11/26/id/998895

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, says he’ll never return to the party after its support of President Donald Trump.

“I don’t know where I go,” Scarborough said on ABC’s “The View,” where he appeared with his wife and show co-host host Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday. “I’m not sure where you go. I don’t go back to the Republican Party.”

He added that the GOP “keeps making fools of themselves by kowtowing” to Trump.

“We have a party that supported a president that was talking about creating a Muslim registry, a president who was talking about throwing his political opponent in jail two weeks before the election, who wouldn’t guarantee a peaceful transfer of power, who told Bob Woodward he knew exactly how dangerous this pandemic was and instead lied to the American people over and over again,” said Scarborough. “Over 250,000 Americans have died, and they keep making fools of themselves.”

He also referred to Trump as a “fascist.”

“If you don’t believe me, just look up the definition,” he said. “Look at the fact that the man time and again has called on his supporters to commit acts of violence. Look at the fact that again, he’s talked about arresting his political opponents, undermining our constitutional norms, saying that the Constitution and Article 2 gives him unlimited power.”

But, said Scarborough, “the Republican party of my youth remains silent. I can never go back there.”

Scarborough became an independent during the Trump administration and said the question is whether he remains independent for the rest of his life.

“Do we have an expanding Democratic Party where Democrats welcome conservatives and welcome suburban voters that helped elect Joe Biden this time?” said Scarborough. “I think that’s the big question.”

