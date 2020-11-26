https://noqreport.com/2020/11/26/kraken-squared-sidney-powell-releases-two-election-lawsuits-in-georgia-and-michigan/

How many Krakens are there? As of late Wednesday night, mere moments before Thanksgiving officially hit the calendar, attorney Sidney Powell and her team released not one but two versions of her much-anticipated “Kraken” lawsuits.

She released the first in Georgia, going after Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and the state election board. This one dealt mostly with “ballot stuffing,” improper handling of absentee ballots, and an unwillingness of election officials to abide by state laws regarding election integrity.

“The scheme and artifice to defraud was for the purpose of illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to make certain the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States,” the lawsuit alleges.

Here’s an initial response from Twitter user @Rothbard1776, whom Powell retweeted:

handling absentee ballots when they entered into a Settlement Agreement with the Democratic Party of Georgia Inc., the Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on March 6, 2020. Complaint states that the terms of the Settlement — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) November 26, 2020

of the signature requirement as statutorily required under O.C.G.A. 21-2-386(a)(l).” In sum, the suit alleges that the GA Secretary of State and State Election Board entered into a settlement with Democrat-linked entities that violated specific elements of the election code. — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) November 26, 2020

One aspect that seemed a bit weaker than expected was the angle attacking Dominion Voting Systems. Many expected the “Kraken” to focus on more technological voter fraud, and while the word “Dominion” was used in the 104-page filing 58 times, it was not a major component of her suit. Twitter user @justin_hart, who has done a wonderful statistical analysis of “lost” Trump votes in Pennsylvania, noted that the Dominion component of the Georgia lawsuit was “weak tea.”

My initial take on the Sidney Powell stuff: the Dominion Software stuff is weak tea but affidavits of inept and possibly fraudulent vote handling stuff (page 30 and beyond) great reading. Like: pic.twitter.com/eLdAsFONdh — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 26, 2020

More Dominion stuff now.

This is my big complaint against Dominion – the software is badly designed and can have serious errors pic.twitter.com/L6fAVI59KM — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 26, 2020

Now we’re getting closer to modern day shenanigans using Dominion. Votes on thumb drives (I can’t believe it’s 2020 and thumb drives are being used for our votes.) pic.twitter.com/rMsZxoPyYq — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 26, 2020

The second lawsuit released late Wednesday was for Michigan. There, Dominion Voting Systems played a much larger role in the lawsuit. It discusses security issues that, at the very least, invoke doubt in the sanctity of the results. But it also makes it clear that shenanigans not only could have happened but almost certainly did.

Here’s my full initial take posted on Twitter:

The Georgia lawsuit was shockingly mild on attacks against Dominion. Yes, they were mentioned 58 times in the suit, but the focus was on lower-hanging fruit. Brian Kemp, Brad Raffensperger, and the election board clearly broke laws, cut deals, and tried to cover it all up. — JD #Gettysburg Rucker (@JDRucker) November 26, 2020

The Georgia lawsuit, which may end up being combined with @LLinWood‘s suit (currently heading towards the appellate court) in SCOTUS should be a slam dunk to reverse the necessary 12,000 votes. Combined they could reverse 6-digits and make Georgia a Trump landslide. — JD #Gettysburg Rucker (@JDRucker) November 26, 2020

I’ll admit it. When 5pm Eastern rolled around I got nervous. Shame on me for doubting @SidneyPowell1‘s schedule for a minute. She confirmed with us yesterday that Wednesday was the day and she delivered, albeit in the nick of time. And boy did she deliver. Just… wow. — JD #Gettysburg Rucker (@JDRucker) November 26, 2020

If you doubted the “Kraken,” shame on you. Sidney Powell has put forth an incredible pair of lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan that are giving Democrats nightmares right now.

