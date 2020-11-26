https://neonnettle.com/news/13382-joy-behar-faces-backlash-after-calling-strong-christian-faith-a-mental-illness-

‘It’s one thing to talk to Jesus; it’s another thing when Jesus talks to you’

Joy Behar took aim at Pence for his faith in a 2018 segment which proved pivotal in backlash she recieved from angry Christians

High profile Christians like Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Vice President Mike Pence have been subject to attacks for their faith.

But after “The View” host Joy Behar took aim at Pence, the backlash proved Christians are not taking abuse in silence.

The tipping point was when Behar trashed Pence for his faith during a 2018 segment.

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus; it’s another thing when Jesus talks to you,” Behar said.

“That’s called mental illness if I’m not correct.”

Pence was prompted to reply on behalf of all Christians.

Pence was prompted to reply on behalf of all Christians after being trashed by Joy Behar in 2018

“It’s an insult not to me, but to the vast majority of the American people who like me cherish their faith,” he said on C-SPAN, according to The Washington Post.

“It demonstrates how out of touch some in the mainstream media are with the faith and values of the American people. That you could have a major network like ABC permit a forum for invective against religion like that.”







Pence’s response fueled a campaign led by the Media Research Center to hold such liberal-hosts accountable for spreading “anti-Christian bigotry.”

The movement proved colossal as ABC received over 30,000 calls after the MRC started its campaign.

“Make no mistake, the slurs against the Vice President’s faith insult millions of Christians and are unacceptable,” MRC President Brent Bozell wrote in an open letter.

Barrett was lambasted for her Catholic faith before she was confirmed to the Supreme Court

“If there are no on-air apologies after this deplorable episode, Christians will tune out ABC programming across the board. And we will do our best to encourage it.”

He added:

“I am sure the advertisers of ‘The View’ will be just as appalled as I am about the anti-Christian remarks made on the show.”

The fierce backlash forced Behar to apologize.

But two years later, nothing seems to have changed in the left-wing media’s attacks on Christians.

Barrett was lambasted for her Catholic faith before she was confirmed as CNN hosts like Don Lemon regularly took shots at ‘white Christians.’

Royal Alexander penned an Op-Ed for the Louisiana-based Natchitoches Parish Journal in which he joined the wave of Christians fighting back.

“National media and the cultural elite often mock and ridicule Americans who worship and strive to live out their faith. They view faith, religion, and the worship of God in much the same way the atheist, communist Karl Marx did, as ‘the opiate of the masses.’ The New York Times has admitted, in a rare and striking moment of candor, ‘we don’t get religion,’” he wrote.

“Judge Barrett is now accused of being an “extremist” because she has been a part of People of Praise, a closely-knit religious group that encourages its members to strive together for a greater holiness in their lives,” Alexander added.

“She’s also begun to be attacked for a comment she made in a speech she gave years ago that ‘a legal career is but a means to an end … and that end is building the Kingdom of God.’ This is a typical, ordinary expression of a sincerely held religious belief that any believer — Jewish, Catholic, Protestant, or Muslim — would identify with as the purpose of their faith.”

