https://www.theepochtimes.com/legal-group-files-lawsuit-challenging-over-200000-ballots-in-georgia_3594335.html

A legal group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit alleging over 100,000 illegal votes were counted in Georgia, while tens of thousands of legal votes weren’t counted.

According to the suit, the estimated number of such votes exceeds 200,000.

“Because of these irregularities, no one knows who really won Georgia’s presidential election. So, the election result should be nullified and the appointment of the electors should revert to the state legislature, as provided in Article II of the United States Constitution,” the 28-page document states.

The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society brought the suit on behalf of John Wood, president of the Georgia Voters Alliance.

The legal group relied on data from Matthew Braynard, an analyst who has been researching election results in battleground states. Dr. Qianying Zhang provided an accompanying report based on statistical extrapolation of Braynard’s data analysis.

According to Braynard, over 138,000 Georgia residents voted where they did not reside, some 20,000 of absentee ballots were requested which were not asked for by the person identified in Georgia’s database, and over 20,000 out-of-state residents voted in Georgia.

Another 43,688 legal votes were allegedly not counted.

“The number of potentially fraudulent ballots we’ve identified in Georgia is over 15 times greater than the margin separating Donald Trump and Joe Biden. This finding undercuts the integrity of the general election,” said Phill Kline, director of The Amistad Project, in a statement.

“The discrepancies we identified arose in large part because certain election officials acted with greater fealty to the dictates of private funders than to the laws set forth by the people’s representatives in the General Assembly.”

Envelopes that had previously held ballots in Gwinnett County are seen as workers begin their recount of the ballots in Lawrenceville, Ga., on Nov. 13, 2020. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

The failures to conduct the election properly were encouraged and facilitated by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg through a leftist organization called the Center for Tech and Civic Life, according to the suit.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has not responded to the suit. His office couldn’t be reached for comment on Thanksgiving.

According to official election results from Georgia, Democratic nominee Joe Biden won the state by 13,330 over President Trump.

Georgia conducted a hand audit following the election because of the close margin. The audit uncovered thousands of uncounted ballots, which primarily went for Trump. The discoveries cut Biden’s lead by around 1,400.

Georgia workers are engaged in a second recount, per a request from the Trump campaign.

The recount is needed to ensure “that every aspect of Georgia State Law and the U.S. Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted,” the campaign said in a statement.

Several other major lawsuits are being considered in Georgia.

In one, attorney Lin Wood is seeking information about an alleged pipe burst in Fulton County on Election Day. Wood is seeking to block certification of the election results. An appeal in that case was granted on Wednesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

