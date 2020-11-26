https://www.independentsentinel.com/lin-woods-case-in-georgia-is-back-on/

The 11th Circuit just granted Lin Wood’s appeal in Georgia challenging the validity of the Georgia election procedure.

The case was dismissed last week.

Nice Thanksgiving news!

He wrote: Thanksgiving Eve News! 11th Circuit granted my Emergency Motion for Expedited Review of lawsuit challenging validity of GA election procedure. We The People delivered a historic landslide win for @realDonaldTrump in GA & nationally. We The People will not allow it be stolen.”

PowerInbox

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...