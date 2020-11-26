https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/majority-voters-believe-ballot-harvesting-should-be-illegal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A solid majority of voters believe the practice of ballot harvesting should be illegal in the U.S., according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

When asked, 58% said that ballot harvesting—an activity in which individuals collect mail-in ballots from other voters and submit them on the voters’ behalf—should be against the law. Just 15% said it should be legal, while 27% were unsure.

Image Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

Ballot harvesting is strictly regulated in many states across the country, with legislatures in many cases only permitting certain individuals to collect and submit the ballots of voters, such as close family members.

Click here to view this poll’s cross-demographic tabulations.

Click here to view this poll’s methodology and sample demographics.

