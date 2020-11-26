https://100percentfedup.com/mark-levin-sends-brutal-message-to-blowhard-analysts-on-tv-criticizing-trumps-legal-team-go-to-hell/

Mark Levin is FED UP with the “blowhard” analysts criticizing the lawyers working on President Trump’s legal challenges of the 2020 election results. In a series of tweets, he told the “know-nothing” television legal analysts criticizing them to “go to hell.”

“I also want to tell the do-nothing, know-nothing ‘legal analysts’ and self-described ‘constitutional experts’ working overtime on television and blogs to smear them to go to hell. You’re useless blowhards who contribute nothing to the future well-being of this republic.”

He began the series of tweets by thanking the volunteer lawyers who are working tirelessly:

1. I want to thank the lawyers, most of whom are volunteers and many of whom are being threatened, who are working tirelessly through Thanksgiving on the important challenges in key states, — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 26, 2020

He said the lawyers are doing a “tremendous job” and then ripped into the “legal analysts” who are smearing them:

3. I also want to tell the do-nothing, know-nothing “legal analysts” and self-described “constitutional experts” working overtime on television and blogs to smear them to go to hell. You’re useless blowhards who contribute nothing to the future well-being of this republic. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 26, 2020

Mark Levin recently interviewed Sidney Powell, who has been solid as a rock during the constant criticism she’s taken from the media over her investigation into the 2020 election.

Powell discussed the Smartmatic and Dominion voting systems and how they cheat. She mentioned the sudden shutdown of vote counting in key states President Trump was winning and how the voting systems had to be reset to help Biden win.

