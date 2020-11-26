https://www.oann.com/maserati-to-electrify-entire-line-up-in-next-5-years-ceo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=maserati-to-electrify-entire-line-up-in-next-5-years-ceo

FILE PHOTO: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Chief Operating Officer Davide Grasso is seen during the unveil of the new Maserati MC20 super sports car, a key release in a pipeline of new models, including hybrid and full electric ones, in Modena, Italy, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

November 26, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – All vehicles of Fiat Chrysler’s premium brand Maserati will be electrified, either hybrid or full-electric, in the next five years, the unit’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Maserati’s new SUV Grecale, to be released next year, will be initially offered both in a combustion-engine and in a hybrid version, Davide Grasso said during a fashion web event organised by Italian daily Milano Finanza.

“The new Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio models will be electrified too, all our line-up will be electrified in the next five years,” Grasso said.

A full-electric version of the Grecale SUV is expected at a later stage, Maserati has said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

