Following his full pardon from President Donald Trump on Wednesday, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn thanked the president, calling the move a “Pardon of Innocence.”

Flynn tweeted Thursday morning his thanks to the president in a short message that included a bible verse.

“This ‘Pardon of Innocence’ is historic, sincerely appreciated & should never happen in our country again. I will issue a personal statement later today. My family issued one yesterday,” Flynn said. “Thank you America. Happy Thanksgiving.”

He also mentioned 1 Chronicles 16:32-34, a bible verse that reads: “Let the sea resound, and all that is in it; let the fields be jubilant, and everything in them! Let the trees of the forest sing, let them sing for joy before the Lord, for he comes to judge the earth. Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.”

This “Pardon of Innocence” is historic, sincerely appreciated & should never happen in our country again. I will issue a personal statement later today. My family issued one yesterday. Thank you America 🇺🇸 Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 😀🇺🇸 1 Chronicles 16:32–34 💪🙏 pic.twitter.com/6TIN2eh3JE — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 26, 2020

Flynn’s family released a lengthier statement Wednesday after the president’s pardon.

“For four long years, our family and millions of American patriots stood arm-in-arm together with our brother, General Michael T. Flynn, fighting the vicious, deep-rooted corruption of government institutions and vengeful individuals intent on destroying General Flynn and our country in shameful defiance of justice and the Rule of Law. Those individuals have disgraced the United States of America. The perpetuation of this political persecution of General Flynn was further fermented by Judge Emmet Sullivan’s refusal to dismiss the fraudulent prosecution. Judge Sullivan’s inactions are a reprehensible assault against the Constitution and will live in infamy the world over and is his legacy,” the statement said.

“Today, the Flynn Family is grateful to President Donald J. Trump for answering our prayers and the prayers of a nation by removing the heavy burden of injustice off the shoulders of our brother Michael, with a full pardon of innocence. We thanks President Trump for recognizing our brother’s sacrifice in this battle for truth, our Constitution, our Republic and all that America stands for around the world – a true beacon of liberty. We are forever appreciative to President Trump for giving back to Michael his freedom in undoing a hideous wrong. Michael’s determination and resilience in the face of this battle exemplifies his decades of dedication to this nation as a Soldier and leader of men and women in service protecting the very rights he was denied,” the statement continued.

“Let it be heard across this great country and around the world that tyranny will not topple us. Masks will not silence us. Threats will not stop us. Evil will not triumph. We are Americans. We stand on the shoulders of the greatest forces and heroes of bravery and courage the world has ever known. That is our legacy and our obligation to defend now, and for generations to come,” the statement concluded.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, documents released by the Justice Department to Flynn’s attorneys showed FBI agents knew Flynn wasn’t a Russian agent and that he didn’t lie during their meeting, yet he was prosecuted anyway as part of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation in Russian interference in the 2016 election, which included farcical allegations that Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to steal the election. Fired FBI director James Comey even admitted that the FBI interview with Flynn didn’t follow standard protocol. The FBI knew what Flynn discussed with Kislyak, yet they brought him in for questioning anyway. The FBI had a transcript of Flynn’s phone call; Flynn did not. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI but has since tried to rescind that plea. Many people plead guilty when they are innocent in order to avoid harsher sentences.

