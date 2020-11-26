https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michael-jordan-donation-the-last-dance/2020/11/26/id/998902

Michael Jordan has donated $2 million to feed those in need. The NBA legend is known for his charitable work and this week it emerged that he used proceeds from his hit documentary, “The Last Dance,” to gift the non-profit organization Feeding America, which works with 200 food banks and 60,000 food partners across the country.

“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” Jordan said. “I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”

Feeding America thanked Jordan for “the incredible gift” and urged fans to get involved in its ongoing feeding campaign.

“Between March and June, roughly 4 in 10 people visiting food banks had not received food assistance before the pandemic,” Feeding America noted. “In fact, as we plan ahead, we expect there to be a supply gap of 8 billion meals needed to feed our neighbors.”

Throughout his NBA career, Jordan has supported various charitable causes. He donated $100 million to help combat racism earlier this year. Portions of the funds went to organizations including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Formerly Incarcerated, Convicted Peoples and Families Movement as well as Black Voters Matter, according to the NBA.

He also donated $7 million in 2017 to assist in the building of medical clinics for at-risk communities in Charlotte and helped the Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in North Caroline with $2 million. Last year, when Hurricane Dorian hit, Jordan gave $1 million to relief efforts.

