Professor Jordan Peterson’s daughter dropped some additional thoughts Wednesday after Vice News reported that staff members at Penguin Random House Canada, which has contracted with Peterson for his new book “Beyond Order: 12 More Rules For Life,” were openly complaining and crying about publishing her father’s forthcoming book.

Mikhaila Peterson, 28, revealed that Penguin Random House Canada has long-supported her father, and slammed the idea of employees who would cry at the thought of publishing Peterson’s forthcoming book as “ideologically possessed.”

“We’re now dealing with bullies who are trying to cancel books (that they haven’t read), by employing methods used by children below the age of 6 (crying). Those are the people that will eventually be in charge of what’s published and available. It’s terrifying,” tweeted Mikhaila Peterson.

Peterson also said that she stood by the suggestion that employees who cried about the book getting published should be fired, a remark she originally shared as two rules for business — a nod to her father’s twelve rules for life.

“How do you run a business when you’re being manipulated, bullied, and pressured by people who work there to cancel books they haven’t read? If those people end up in charge, Penguin will just be a propaganda manufacturer in no time.”

Vice News reported earlier this week that Penguin Random House Canada hosted a town-hall style meeting for staff members to express their concerns about the book, and people started “crying” about “how Jordan Peterson has affected their lives,” according to a person who spoke to the news agency on the condition of anonymity.

At the meeting, one employee reportedly said that Peterson, a psychology professor well-known for his no-nonsense self-help videos, was responsible for radicalizing their father.

“He is an icon of hate speech and transphobia and the fact that he’s an icon of white supremacy, regardless of the content of his book, I’m not proud to work for a company that publishes him,” another employee told Vice News of the psychology professor.

Furthermore, the publishing house’s diversity and inclusion committee has also received a minimum of 70 responses from employees about the “12 Rules” sequel, according to an employee at Penguin. Only two of those messages were in support of the book.

