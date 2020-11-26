https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-video-mind-blowing-testimony-from-data-scientist-in-pennsylvania-claiming-47-usb-cards-missing/

“47 USB cards are missing”…

Yes, that’s part of the stunning testimony today from Gregory Strenstrom that exposed the blatant voter fraud in Pennsylvania. Mr. Strenstrom isn’t just a poll watcher but is a “data scientist and forensic computer scientist and an expert in security and fraud.” He knows exactly what he’s talking about when it comes to fraud using data. Several video clips below are of his expert analysis in questioning the 2020 election. It’s truly mind-blowing…

“My name is Gregory Strenstrom, and I am from Delaware county, former Commanding Officer in the Navy, a veteran of foreign wars, CEO of my own private company, a data scientist & forensic computer scientist & an expert in security & fraud.”

“In all cases, the chain of custody was broken.”

“It was broken for the mail-in ballots, the dropbox ballots, the election day USB card flash drives, in all cases they didn’t follow any of the procedures defined by the Board of Delaware County of Elections.”

“I personally observed USB cards being uploaded to voting machines by the voting machine warehouse supervisor on multiple occasions. This person is not being observed, he’s not a part of the process that I can see, and he is walking in with baggies of USBs”.

“I observed in the locked room in the back office 70k unopened mail-in ballots. The problem was by that time; the mail-in ballots had already been counted. So 120k mail in counted, posted, done. My question is, where did the 70k ballots go? And nobody knows.”

“I want to see where the data is coming in & I want to know the ‘Universe of Votes.’ There were supposed to be 120k mail-in ballots with 6k ballots remaining. So the ‘Universe’ should be 126k votes. When I get back there, we don’t have 126k. We have 200k votes.”

“People ask me all the time, ‘how do people commit crimes’? I always look for the simplest things –people sticking USBs in, putting ballots in, straightforward things– only takes a couple of people. Doesn’t take a big conspiracy.”

“I literally begged multiple law enforcement agencies to go get the forensic evidence from the computers. It’s a simple process. It wouldn’t have taken more than an hour to image all 5 machines. That was never done despite my objections & that was 3 weeks ago.”

“We just learned 2 days ago that virtually all chain of custody logs, records, yellow sheets, everything was gone. All forensic evidence, all custody sheets in Delaware county are gone.

“So we have 100k-120k ballots in question. If the democrats had followed their own procedures, which they created, they could exonerate themselves. But they can’t do that. So if you can’t certify 100k out of 300k votes — then you can’t certify Delaware county.”

THIS was just the tip of the iceberg…

