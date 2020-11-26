https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/suspicious-elections-absentee-data-detroit-36-absentee-ballots-returned-people-not-listed-sent-absentee-ballot/

400% More Detroiters Missing Data on When they Requested their Absentee Ballots than Normal

An anomaly in the election data could be an indication of massive absentee voter fraud in Detroit, and accounts for more votes than the difference between Trump and Biden in Michigan.

The rate of missing data for when an absentee ballot was sent to a voter is four times greater in heavily Democrat Detroit/Wayne County than in the rest of the state.

Of the 566,788 absentee ballots cast in Wayne County, the absentee data file provided by the Michigan Secretary of State indicates that 203,311 ballots show that no application for an absentee ballot was mailed or sent to that voter by their local clerk, which is a rate of roughly 36%.

Of the remaining 2,719,718 absentee ballots outside of Wayne County (the statewide total minus the amount in Wayne County) there are 252,456 absentee ballots cast that show that no application for an absentee ballot was mailed or sent to that voter by their local clerk, a rate of roughly 9%. Meaning the Wayne County rate is four times higher than the rest of the state of Michigan.

The difference between the statewide average of 9% missing this absentee ballot data as observed in the rest of Michigan and the hard-to-explain 36% observed in Wayne County is a difference of 153,032 votes.

One Michigan data vendor with regular business in front of the Secretary of State said, “This isn’t necessarily a smoking gun for fraud, but it does suggest that either wide scale ballot harvesting was being done, or the post office was backdating illegal ballots, or there was widespread absentee ballot fraud as many people have alleged.”

According to the Michigan Bureau of Elections, “If that field is blank it simply means that the voter was never sent an absentee application. With the new Online Absentee Application [and] lots of voters sent an app in through MVIC so they were never sent one.”

MVIC is referring to the Michigan Voter Information Center run by the Department of State that mailed absentee ballot applications to everyone in the state of Michigan. Someone receiving one of these applications and filling it out or filling out the Online Absentee Ballot Application would be one cause for that field to be blank in the majority of these cases. It is also possible that someone could physically go into their clerk’s office and request an absentee ballot. No application would be sent to the voter in that instance.

While it’s not suspicious at all that this field would be blank for a large number of voters, it does seem rather unusual that Wayne County would have a rate four times higher than the rest of the state of Michigan. This could indicate that some outside source was operating in Wayne County that was requesting absentee ballots for registered voters outside of traditional pathways.

“If you had someone in the Clerk’s office who was just handing them off to someone who was going to fill them out, or someone in the Post Office gathering ballots as they come in or that weren’t deliverable and then handed those off to people who would fill them out, it would look like this. It’s very suspicious that four times more absentees are missing this data than anywhere else in Michigan, this data suggests Trump may have won the state by 30,000 votes,” the Michigan data vendor added.

If wholesale fraud was occurring on the governmental level, not having a record of an application being sent to the person who voted absentee would limit the paper trail for any fraud, or it could have been an oversight in the data cover-up.

There were a total of 5,538,211 votes cast in Michigan. Of those, 2,251,705 (40.6%) were in-person votes and 3,286,506 (59.4%) were absentee votes. Wayne County/Detroit cast 878,196 ballots, and had 566,788 (64.5%) absentees and 311,408 (35.5%) in person votes cast.

