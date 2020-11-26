https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/national-math-reading-tests-postponed-2022-want-hide-much-students-fallen-due-draconian-covid-rules/
Far left nuts who shutdown the economy and schools due to the China coronavirus (COVID) are not going to test students next year. They claim it is because it is too dangerous due to COVID but it is more likely that they don’t want America to see how far their students have fallen since shutting down of schools and forcing children to learn from home.
The US News and World Report website reported:
National math and reading tests used to track U.S. students’ knowledge in those subjects are being postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) said.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), known as “the nation’s report card,” previously had been planned to be held at the beginning of 2021 for hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders in the United States.
“I have determined that NCES cannot at this time conduct a national-level assessment in a manner with sufficient validity and reliability to meet the mandate of the law”, NCES Commissioner James Woodworth said on Wednesday.
“I was obviously concerned about sending outsiders into schools and possibly increasing the risk of COVID transmission”, he said.
The NAEP assessments are a key indicator of educational progress in the United States with trends going back decades.
Of course children should be in school since they have literally almost no chance of dying from COVID. But teachers’ unions and others want kids kept out of schools which is detrimental to the children’s learning.
No way can the authorities in charge let Americans see how detrimental shutting down schools has been to our children’s long term health and educational growth.
