https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/new-affidavit-notes-historically-strange-surge-incomplete-nevada-voter?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A recent analysis of the votes in Nevada cast in the 2020 presidential election is showing an inexplicable jump in problematic voter registrations. The analysis will likely give the Trump campaign another legal path to challenge Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state.

In an affidavit filed by Republicans challenging the results of the election, a data scientist testifies that she found a surge of incomplete voter registrations, in addition to voter registrations listing casinos and RV parks as the “home or mailing addresses” of the individuals registering. The faulty voter registrations come from the congressional district that covers most of Clark County, Nevada, of which Las Vegas is the county seat.

Dorothy Morgan, the data scientist in the affidavit, said that she observed a “historically strange” surge in voter registrations that were missing the sex and age of the voter. When those pieces of information are left blank, it is impossible for a poll worker to verify a voter’s identity.

In 2016, Morgan said that she saw 68 voter registrations of the sort described above. In 2020, she says she saw more than 13,000 — 74% of which were submitted between July and September of this year.

In the affidavit, which was originally provided to the Washington Examiner, Morgan wrote, “This investigation found over 13K voters whose voter registration information revealed no sex or date of birth. Not only does this mean we cannot verify whether these voters are old enough to vote, it is also historically strange: While one does not expect voter registration information to be perfect, it is very strange that there were very, very few of these kinds of imperfect records with missing or invalid information until this year – when there are 13,372 of them.”

“I have also identified dozens of voters who listed as their home or mailing addresses a temporary RV park and casino,” she continued.

In an interview she said that what “I saw is that you have a handful of people and then all of a sudden you have 13,000 people making that error in 2020, and that’s just, that’s not right.”

The affidavit was filed on behalf of Dan Rodimer, who lost his congressional election to Rep. Susie Lee in Nevada’s Third Congressional District. Rodimer lost by a margin of about 13,000 votes — though, a judge dismissed Rodimer’s case this week.

President Trump’s campaign continues to find evidence of problematic ballots and voting patterns in Nevada. Campaign attorneys were recently granted a December 3 hearing to present key pieces of evidence, as well as more than a dozen depositions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

