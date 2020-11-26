https://www.theepochtimes.com/sidney-powell-files-suit-in-michigan-alleging-dominion-computer-fraud-and-illegal-conduct-by-election-workers_3594298.html

Attorney Sidney Powell filed a lawsuit late Wednesday seeking to set aside the results of the election in Michigan, claiming that “hundreds of thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate, or purely fictitious ballots” enabled by “massive election fraud” helped make possible Biden’s vote count lead in the state. The suit also pointed to multiple issues pertaining to Dominion Voting Systems.

The attorney, who previously worked with President Donald Trump’s legal team, also filed a separate lawsuit in Georgia late Wednesday with allegations of voting irregularities and fraud. She announced on Twitter that the “Kraken” had been released in both states, with exhibits to follow.

The 75-page complaint (pdf) filed in Michigan alleged “massive election fraud” throughout the state in violation of Michigan’s Elections Code and the U.S. Constitution.

“The scheme and artifice to defraud was for the purpose of illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to manufacture an election of Joe Biden as president of the United States,” the suit alleged. It added that fraud was committed in many ways, but the most “troubling, insidious, and egregious ploy” involved “systemic adaptation of old-fashioned ‘ballot-stuffing.’”

The complaint alleged “an especially egregious range of conduct” in Wayne County and the City of Detroit and similar conduct throughout the state, which it attributed to direction from Michigan state election officials. It noted that the “same pattern of election fraud and voter fraud writ large occurred in all the swing states with only minor variations” in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin.

The complaint cited eyewitness and expert testimony to allege that there were enough ballots identified to overturn and reverse the election results. It also said results of the election cannot be relied on because the entire election process was “riddled with fraud, illegality, and statistical impossibility.”

Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell departs a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Nov. 19, 2020. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times)

The suit claimed that election software and hardware from Dominion Voting Systems used by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers helped facilitate the fraud.

“The Dominion systems derive from the software designed by Smartmatic Corporation, which became Sequoia in the United States,” the complaint reads.

“Smartmatic and Dominion were founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation to whatever level was needed to make certain Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez never lost another election,” it added, citing a whistleblower’s affidavit alleging that the Smartmatic software was used to manipulate Venezuelan elections in favor of Chavez.

“A core requirement of the Smartmatic software design ultimately adopted by Dominion for Michigan’s elections was the software’s ability to hide its manipulation of votes from any audit,” the complaint alleged.

The complaint cited a former electronic intelligence analyst under the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, who declared that the Dominion software was accessed by agents acting on behalf of China and Iran to monitor and manipulate elections, including the 2020 U.S. general election.

Another part of the complaint said that a former U.S. Military Intelligence expert had analyzed the Dominion software system and concluded that the system and software “were certainly compromised by rogue actors, such as Iran and China.”

“By using servers and employees connected with rogue actors and hostile foreign influences combined with numerous easily discoverable leaked credentials, Dominion neglectfully allowed foreign adversaries to access data and intentionally provided access to their infrastructure in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent one in 2020,” the filing said.

It later added, “In addition to the Dominion computer fraud, this complaint identifies several additional categories of ‘traditional’ voting fraud and Michigan Election Code violations, supplemented by healthy doses of harassment, intimidation, discrimination, abuse, and even physical removal of Republican poll challengers to eliminate any semblance of transparency, objectivity, or fairness from the vote-counting process.”

Plaintiffs in the civil action are registered Michigan voters and nominees of the Republican Party to the electoral college.

The Michigan secretary of state and Dominion Voting Systems did not immediately respond to The Epoch Times’ requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Dominion released a statement on Wednesday saying: “Claims that Dominion deleted or switched votes are completely false. Dominion systems are 100 percent auditable.”

Michigan’s Board of Canvassers voted to certify the state’s election late Monday. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Jenna Ellis said at the time that certifications issued by state officials of the presidential election are merely a “procedural step.”

There are two pending lawsuits in Michigan. The Trump campaign has a lawsuit in the state that is pending appeal by the Michigan Court of Appeals. It is unclear if the appeal will stand given that Michigan has certified the election results. A separate third-party lawsuit is on appeal before the Michigan Supreme Court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

