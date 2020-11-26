https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/politicians-sheriff-stand-down-to-rioters-but-go-after-law-abiding-citizens/

FULTON COUNTY, NY- Americans around the country are speaking out against the never ending lockdowns doled out by Democratic politicians. Now, so are law enforcement officers.

In an interview on the Fox Business Network show “Evening Edit”, a New York sheriff criticized politicians that have ordered police to stand down to rioters while simultaneously demanding they enforce coronavirus restrictions.

Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino stated that people are “fed up” with the “hypocrisy” of officials.

During the interview Giardino stated:

“Some of these same governors and politicians across this country have spent the last six months telling you police are bad, police have to reform, police get up in the morning and want to shoot people.”

He continued:

“They’ve reinforced that narrative. They’ve stood down, had police departments stand down in their cities, allowed protesters and rioters to take over police precincts and damage and vandalize buildings, and yet they want to go after citizens who want to go about their life, who aren’t rioting and looting and damaging things.”

While wrapping up his thoughts the sheriff said:

“I think people are fed up with their hypocrisy.”

Sheriff Giardino’s bravery in standing up to tyrannical politicians is admirable but not uncharacteristic of him. In fact, earlier in November Law Enforcement Today reported on the sheriff’s refusal to enforce mandatory lockdowns.

Giardino was the first sheriff in New York to announce that he will not be enforcing the governor’s lockdown order.

The Fulton County sheriff stated:

“With regard to the Thanksgiving Executive Order, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will NOT be enforcing it against our County residents.

Frankly, I am not sure it could sustain a Constitutional challenge in Court for several reasons including your house is your castle. And as a Sheriff with a law degree I couldn’t in good faith attempt to defend it in court, so I won’t.”

Since then three other sheriffs in New York State have come forward to say that they will not enforce Governor Cuomo’s Thanksgiving limits. Another sheriff, Sheriff Michael Zurlo of Saratoga County, spoke about the restrictions saying:

“I can’t see how devoting our resources to counting cars in citizens’ driveways or investigating how much turkey and dressing they’ve purchased is for the public good,”

The attitude of sheriffs in New York state is becoming common in the US with more and more law enforcement officers refusing to enforce the orders of overbearing politicians.

Law Enforcement Today has also reported on several sheriffs that have banned together to fight unjust lockdowns and mandatory curfews in California. On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide curfew amid rising COVID cases. The curfew takes effect at 10:00pm and forces residents to limit “non-essential” movement.

A press release by the office of the governor states:

“Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) today announced a limited Stay at Home Order requiring generally that non-essential work, movement and gatherings stop between 10 PM and 5 AM in counties in the purple tier.”

But, California residents have not been quick to concede their basic freedoms. Some of those residents include the very same sheriff’s who are tasked with enforcing the curfew. Several California sheriffs have come forward to announce that they will not be forcing citizens to abide by the tyrannical order.

A Fox 11 Los Angeles reporter announced:

“We’ve now heard from every Sheriff in our SoCal viewing area. San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, & Riverside Counties will not actively enforce the curfew order. LA Sheriff will take a voluntary compliance/education first approach, will not make any arrests related to order”

He later said:

“We’ve heard from the Sheriffs, we are now starting to hear from from city police departments about the curfew. Ontario and Laguna Beach PDs say they will NOT actively enforce the order, seeking voluntary compliance. Costa Mesa and Irvine PDs WILL take part in enforcement.”

We’ve heard from the Sheriffs, we are now starting to hear from from city police departments about the curfew. Ontario and Laguna Beach PDs say they will NOT actively enforce the order, seeking voluntary compliance. Costa Mesa and Irvine PDs WILL take part in enforcement. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 20, 2020

It is important to remember that the orders of politicians are only as strong as their enforcement. As more law enforcement agencies decline to follow unconstitutional restrictions their weight will diminish.

Watch the full clip from Sheriff Giardino’s interview here:

New York sheriff won’t enforce Cuomo’s Thanksgiving lockdown policies: ‘Your house is your castle’

FULTON COUNTY, NY – New York’s Governor Cuomo has laid down the law when it comes to regulations about how New York residents can celebrate the holidays, but one upstate Sheriff boldly states that his people won’t be enforcing these policies.

Governor Cuomo has mandated a 10-guest limit for private Thanksgiving gatherings.

Richard Giardino, Fulton County, New York Sheriff, gave the following statement:

“With regard to the Thanksgiving Executive Order, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will NOT be enforcing it against our County residents.

Frankly, I am not sure it could sustain a Constitutional challenge in Court for several reasons including your house is your castle. And as a Sheriff with a law degree I couldn’t in good faith attempt to defend it in court, so I won’t.”

Sheriff Giardino has said that Governor Cuomo’s Thanksgiving executive order is overreach and is “scaring the hell out of people.” He also said that what “people do in their homes is private” and not in the purview of law enforcement.

In an excerpt from Giardino’s Facebook post, this caught our attention:

“So don’t feel a need to hide cars, cover with leaves or walk 3 blocks so your house doesn’t become a target of the Governors EO.”

And this:

“We have three patrols a shift for 500 square miles, monitoring Family Dinners aren’t our priority.”

Here’s the post in its entirety:

“I have received numerous calls, texts, messages, posts and emails inquiring about Governor Cuomo’s Thanksgiving Executive Order and whether the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office intends to enforce it.

First, an Executive Order applying directly to citizens for their private conduct is usually not a law in the sense that there are no penalties attached and you can’t be arrested.

Businesses are different. An Executive Order can authorize the State Health Department, the State Liquor Authority, the State Department of Taxation and Finance and other similar Agencies with jurisdiction over businesses, to write up, suspend or revoke their licenses andor fine a business for a violation.

With regard to the Thanksgiving Executive Order, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will NOT be enforcing it against our County residents. Frankly, I am not sure it could sustain a Constitutional challenge in Court for several reasons including your house is your castle. And, as a Sheriff with a law degree, I couldn’t, in good faith, attempt to defend it in court, so I won’t.

Who and how many people you invite into your home is your business, unlike outdoor gatherings which may receive a police response if disorderly or other violations of public nuisance laws occur.

We have limited resources and we have to set priorities, so obtaining a search warrant to enter your home to see how many turkey or tofu eaters are present is not a priority. We won’t be doing that.

The only way to enter your residence is if we have a warrant, we are invited in, or an exigent or emergency circumstance exists. We have three patrols a shift for 500 square miles, monitoring family dinners aren’t our priority.

So don’t feel a need to hide cars, cover with leaves or walk 3 blocks so your house doesn’t become a target of the Governors EO.

I trust people in Fulton County to use their own judgement on who and how many people they invite. Obviously, if you have high risk family members, you will weigh the risks to your loved ones versus the reward.

Thanksgiving is just that, a time to give thanks for what we have or have received over the year.

2020 has been the most chaotic year for so many people between the CV19, job furloughs, or loss of jobs, interference in education and every other activity. The riots and civil unrest which have cost millions of dollars and damaged or destroyed thousands of businesses and injured multiple people.

The constant barrage of Government Regulations and control over your daily lives has added to mass depression, the exacerbation of other medical conditions due to stress, and the disruption of your normal routine.

Honestly, in 2020, we have had all the disasters of the 1900s. A Pandemic (1918-19), a financial depression (1930s) and the civil unrest and riots of the 1960’s. All this in the last 8 months. With that said most people want a time to be thankful for the good things we have including family and friends.

I urge you to use good judgement, wear masks, wash and disinfect frequently, and social distance. The safety of your loved ones, family and friends should be the priority.

I personally want to thank all the first responders, medical staff from maintenance thru CNAs to Nurses, Doctors and Admin for what they’ve done. I want to thank teachers and administrators, store employees, the businesses who have tried to keep the people employed and their business operating.

There truly are a lot more essential services from DPW employees to Gas stations to repair shops. I know I’m not listing every category, but you get the drift.

I want to thank all the employees in all Divisions of the FCSO for what they do every day.

Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino”

Sheriff Giardino added:

“People have enough anxiety in their life without thinking that the police are going to come to their door and check on how many people are there. But they hear it on TV and think if they add in grandma, they are going to be arrested.”

Criticizing Governor Cuomo is not a new action for Sheriff Giardino. Earlier this year, he attacked the Governor’s police defunding and bail reform efforts, explaining what they’ve cost New York residents:

“Between the CV19, job furloughs, or loss of jobs, interference in education and every other activity. The riots and civil unrest which have cost millions of dollars and damaged or destroyed thousands of businesses and injured multiple people.”

Giardino has been accused of having a political battle with the Governor, since Giardino is a Republican and Cuomo is a Democrat. He responded:

“I don’t view this as political, I view it as common sense. People have common sense. They are not going to jeopardize family members. They are not going to jeopardize close friends. Most people respect the masks. … Basically, as a lawyer, former DA and judge, if I got brought into court, I can’t justify it constitutionally. The threat is not so great that we should be limiting who they can have for Thanksgiving.”

Governor Cuomo has issued his orders for the holidays – but we can bet for sure there will be at least a couple of counties in the state where they won’t be enforced.

