https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fc01750fcf548787cff3587
A federal court has ruled that the First Amendment trumps California’s interpretation of “good taste and decency” so the state cannot censor customized license plates based on its own values….
Only days ago, John Daniel Davidson, political editor for The Federalist, reported on a corrupt “cash-for-votes scheme” that was hiding in plain sight in Nevada amid sworn allegations of vote fraud in…
By Andrew Trunsky Daily Caller News Foundation Disney is preparing to lay off 32,000 employees as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep visitors away from theme parks. Most of those layoffs would…
A flydubai flight from Tel Aviv touched down in Dubai on Thursday, marking the first scheduled commercial service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, in a continuation of the two states’ norm…