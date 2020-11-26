https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/527705-1-dead-several-wounded-after-multiple-thanksgiving-shootings-in-nevada

Several people were shot and one was fatally wounded following multiple shootings in Nevada on Thanksgiving.

Police found five victims with gunshot wounds after receiving multiple calls from various locations in Henderson, Nev., on Thursday night, according to the Henderson Police Department.

“It is believed that the suspects were driving around the city randomly shooting at citizens with no apparent motive,” the department said in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four surviving victims ranging from 18 to 53 years old were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive their wounds. A 22-year-old male was found deceased on the scene from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The suspects, who were not named by law enforcement, were described as a white female in her twenties and a white male in his twenties or thirties.

Both reportedly had tattoos or paint on their faces and police said that the suspects were located and taken into custody by Arizona Department of Public Safety.

An investigation into the shootings is open and active. The investigation would mark the 13th homicide investigation in the city for 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

