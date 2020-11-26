https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/oregon-democrat-governor-posts-propaganda-video-telling-people-uninvite-families-thanksgiving/

After channeling her inner Brezhnev last week and urging people to call police on their neighbors who host Thanksgiving gatherings, Oregon Governor Kate Brown is channeling her inner Joseph Goebbels this week, and is in an all-out propaganda push to strike fear into the people about the Covid hysteria. She’s now posting creepy happy videos calling on people to “uninvite” their friends and relatives to Thanksgiving dinner.

This is hard, but making difficult sacrifices now will save lives. This Thanksgiving, keep it small. Uninvite them. pic.twitter.com/4OLOv6s6A0 — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 24, 2020

The ad campaign is part of series put on by the Oregon Public Health Division, which shared another, similarly themed video on their YouTube channel:

This continues the same them from earlier in the year, when the state launched their “Don’t accidentally kill someone” video.

These are evidently produced for free by world renown advertising and PR firm Wieden+Kennedy, which, coincidentally, has laid off 11% of its workforce because of the economic downturn from the covid hysteria that they themselves are promoting.

