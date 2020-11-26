https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/oxford-university-students-vote-ban-beef-lamb-campus-eateries/

(COLLEGE FIX) – The Oxford University Student Union recently voted to ban the serving of beef and lamb at various campus eateries, citing the need to be a leader in the fight against climate change.

According to the Oxford Mail, individual colleges within the university ultimately would decide whether to initiate the meat restrictions.

“As the UK’s premier university, the nation looks to Oxford for leadership, but Oxford has shown a lack of leadership in addressing climate change,” the resolution reads. “The banning of beef and lamb at university-catered events and outlets is a feasible and effective strategy to help the university meet its revised 2030 goal.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

