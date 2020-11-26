https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/15th-time-charm-michigan-couple-finally-girl-14-sons/

(STEVEGRUBER.COM) – The X chromosomes of the Schwandts in Lakeview Michigan seemed to be very elusive after almost three decades.

But after years and years and years of practicing, about 28 to be exact, Jay Schwandt and his wife Kateri finally welcomed a girl into their family after having 14 boys who range in age from 2 to 28 years old.

Maggie Jayne was born on Thursday to large admiring family of mostly men (even the dog Boomer is a guy!).

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

