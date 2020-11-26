https://newsthud.com/breaking-pa-judge-sides-with-gop-halts-further-state-election-certification/

A Pennsylvania state court sided with Republicans Wednesday and has temporarily halted further certification of the state’s election results pending a Friday hearing.

Judge Patricia McCullough wrote “To the extent that there remains any further action to perfect the certification of the results of the 2020 General Election … for the office of President and Vice President of the United States of America, Respondents are preliminarily enjoined from doing so, pending an evidentiary hearing.”

Per Fox News “the order from Judge Patricia McCullough comes in the case brought by Pennsylvania voters including Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., in which they allege that a state law allowing for no-excuse absentee voting violated the Pennsylvania constitution, which outlines specific cases where absentee voting is allowed.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted “Pennsylvania judge HALTED certification of the election pending a lawsuit by voters alleging mail-in voting violated state constitution!”

Pennsylvania judge HALTED certification of the election pending a lawsuit by voters alleging mail-in voting violated state constitution! ⬇️https://t.co/18hH73fSjI) — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 26, 2020

On the same day Republican in Pennsylvania held a hearing on accusations of election fraud and voting irregularities.

NEWS: Pennsylvania judge blocks state from certifying election results in presidential and all other races.@EpochTimes Source: https://t.co/KD2QqGFCPj pic.twitter.com/sP7hecZnjr — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 25, 2020

AG Josh Shaprio tweeted “This order does not impact yesterday’s appointment of electors. We will be filing an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court momentarily.”

This order does not impact yesterday’s appointment of electors. We will be filing an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court momentarily. https://t.co/wRzFwPvJIO — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) November 25, 2020

Just a day earlier, Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat tweeted “Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

