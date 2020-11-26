https://www.theepochtimes.com/pennsylvanias-public-election-hearing_3594508.html

In the historic city of Gettysburg, Pennsylvanian officials gathered at the Wyndham Hotel to hold a public hearing regarding legal issues in the state’s election.

Giuliani spoke first, saying the election is run by no one other than the state legislature. He quoted Article 2 section 1 clause 2 of the Constitution, which laid out this designation.

“Each state shall appoint in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct a number of electors. It’s the state legislature that controls this process. It’s your power. It’s your responsibility,” said Trump Campaign Attorney Rudy Giuliani.

State Senator Doug Mastriano concluded the public hearing by saying “the truth’s out there.” He said that history was changed in 1863 in Gettysburg “so on this date, history is again changing for our country in Gettysburg.”

