Wrong Place, Right Time — Off Duty Cop Guns Down 3 Perps

Four men in Brazil attempted to rob a convenience store at the moment a customer was checking out. Forced to lay flat, the officer successfully hid his weapon until the moment arrived.

One man was dead at the scene and the other two died later at the hospital.

The last is still at large.