https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pivotal-moment-during-pa-hearing/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Crowd gasps after hearing that a mysterious spike of votes had 600,000 for Biden and only 3,200 for Trump
Big tech and media have only let one side be heard — ‘Censorship like I’ve never seen before’
WATCH: Crowd gasps after finding out that a mysterious spike of votes in Pennsylvania had 600,000 votes for Biden and only 3,200 for @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Sa1n3jpyhf
— Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 25, 2020