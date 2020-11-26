https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/poll-watcher-and-navy-vet-says-dozens-usb-cards-went-missing-election-day?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Pennsylvania data scientist, who is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, alleged this week that 47 USB cards used in the state during the November 3 presidential election have disappeared. Accordingly, the witness believes that at least 120,000 votes in Pennsylvania should be called into question.

At a hearing on Wednesday in Gettysburg, Pa., Gregory Stenstrom testified as an expert witness on election fraud.

“I personally observed USB cards being uploaded to voting machines by the voting machine warehouse supervisor on multiple occasions. This person is not being observed, he’s not a part of the process that I can see, and he is walking in with baggies of USBs,” said Stenstrom.

Stenstrom’s testimony added up to the allegation that USB cards may have been used to illegally add votes to the Pennsylvania vote count. He claimed there was a uniform lack of oversight practice when it came to how election workers handled ballots on November 3.

“In all cases the chain of custody was broken,” said Stenstrom in explaining why a routine recount would not suffice in this case. “It was broken for the mail-in ballots, the drop-box ballots, the Election Day USB card flash drives. In all cases they didn’t follow any of the procedures defined by the Board of Delaware County Elections,” said Stenstrom.

Stenstrom also testified that, despite his pleas, law enforcement at polling sites failed to respond following his reports of ballot mishandling.

“I literally begged multiple law enforcement agencies to go get the forensic evidence from the computers. It’s a simple process. It wouldn’t have taken more than an hour to image all 5 machines. That was never done despite my objections and that was three weeks ago.”

Pennsylvania certified its election results on Tuesday, officially making Joe Biden the winner of the battleground state with 20 electoral votes. Biden led Trump in the Keystone state by 80,000 votes.

The Wednesday hearing was scheduled by Pennsylvania state senate Republicans who wished to address allegations of potential election fraud. President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared at the hearing.

The Trump campaign continues to wage a legal battle in Pennsylvania against the results of the election. Campaign attorney Marc Scaringi has called for oral arguments as he fights a lower court’s dismissal of the campaign’s case challenging the state’s certification.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

