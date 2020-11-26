https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pot-calling-kettle-black-cuomo-calls-police-dont-enforce-covid-orders-dictators/
If we’ve learned one thing about the democrats in recent years, it’s that whatever sort of underhanded, unethical strong-arm tactics they are engaging in, they will turn around and just accuse the other side of doing it worse. Adding to the piles of examples is New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who, astonishingly, is calling law enforcement “dictators” if they don’t enforce his dictatorial covid decrees.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) responded angrily Monday to sheriffs in the state who said they would not be enforcing COVID-19 restrictions that limit indoor gatherings, including during the upcoming holidays.
Sheriffs in four New York counties said last week on social media that they would not be enforcing the coronavirus rules, claiming their jurisdiction does not apply inside people’s homes and that the orders were not constitutionally defensible.
“This is an emotional time, political time. Everybody has their own strongly held opinion. Right. You have a strongly held opinion that says, ‘COVID is all an overreaction. It’s a hoax. I’m not wearing a mask. I’m not following these rules.’ You have sheriffs upstate who have said, ‘I’m not going to enforce the law,’” Cuomo said during a press briefing.
“I believe that law enforcement officer violates his or her constitutional duty. I don’t consider them a law enforcement officer. Because you don’t have the right to pick laws that you think you will enforce, and you don’t enforce laws that you don’t agree with. Right. That’s not a law enforcement officer. That’s a dictator,” he added.
Governor Cuomo then went on to explain:
The governor said what happens in people’s homes is absolutely the government’s business.
“Laws apply in your home. Domestic violence applies in your home. Drug laws apply in your home. Yes, it does,” he said.
This is rich considering prosecutors opted to drop charges on a slew of rioters in New York over the summer, arbitrarily choosing which laws to enforce and which ones to ignore.
You can hear his whole deranged rant in the video of the presser by The Hill: