Attorney Sidney Powell filed a 104-page complaint in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Georgia Atlanta Division. The civil action alleges a plot of “illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to make certain the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States.” It’s against Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and other election officials. The suit claims to have “incontrovertible evidence” “that at least 96,600 absentee ballots were requested and counted but were never recorded as being returned to county election boards by the voter.” “Thus, at a minimum, 96,600 votes must be disregarded.” According to the suit, fraud was allegedly executed through many means, the “most troubling” was election manipulation “by software created and run by domestic and foreign actors for that very purpose.” “The massive fraud begins with the election software and hardware from Dominion Voting Systems,” reads the suit. The complaint cites a …