A man on a mission.

No matter what the media says, THIS IS NOT OVER!

President Trump once again displayed his resiliency and determination to make great wins for the GOP and the American people today, announcing a new campaign rally in the State of Georgia.

The rally, which will be held on Saturday night according to the President, will feature President Trump alongside US Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The President may even hold a follow up rally, stating to the press, “Maybe I’ll go twice!”

Senator Kelly Loeffler later clipped the statement, uploading it to Twitter.

Both Senator Loeffler and Senator Perdue advanced to the Georgia State Runoff, which will be held in January 2021 and are hoping to retain their seats. Holding onto these seats is crucial for the GOP to keep their majority in the Senate and holding back the night of a potential Biden Presidency. While he may be campaigning for the two Georgia Senators, President Trump remains fearless in his assurance that he did in fact win the 2020 Presidential Election and that his legal team will release the truth.

The truth is that there are still-emerging reports of voter fraud coming from around the country, indicating Trump won and Biden lost.

Rumors have been going around since the extremely controversial and distrusted election as to whether or not the President would continue hosting campaign-style rallies as his legal team continues to fight to stop the steal.

Tonight, we may have gotten our answer.

While whether or not this is the beginning of President Trump’s predicted rallies in his crusade against voter fraud or just some one-time stint due to the Georgia Runoff remains unknown, this could potentially be the beginning of something big.

YUGE!

The rally will be held in Georgia on Saturday December 5th.

