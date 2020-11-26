https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trumps-dream-team-greatest-assembly-attorneys-us-history-fighting-survival-nation/

The team fighting for the survival of this great nation are the right people for the job. President Trump’s ‘Dream Team’ will go down in history as the small group of individuals who saved our nation.

The Democrats, the Deep State, Big Media, Big Tech and foreign entities are trying to destroy America and remove President Trump from office illegally. Unfortunate for them the President’s ‘Dream Team’ is standing in their way.

Rudy Giuliani leads the team America is relying on to save the republic. Giuliani stood up to the mob and indicted mafia bosses in his early years. He then ran for Mayor of New York and won and cleaned up the country’s largest city and made it beautiful and safe. Next he led the recovery efforts in New York after 9-11. But all of this is small potatoes when compared to what Rudy is doing today. President Trump told Rudy Giuliani this afternoon that his efforts to stop this communist takeover of the US were going to be his crowning achievement:

Along with Rudy are his good friends and Dream Team members Joe DiGenova and his wife, Victoria Toensing. DiGenova is a former US Attorney in Washington and a frequent guest on radio shows on the East Coast. His wife Victoria often appears with her husband and both have storied careers as DC lawyers. These two love America and President Trump and are avid supporters of the President and his many accomplishments.

Jay Sekulo is one of the President’s attorneys who represented him and won against the criminals in the DOJ attempting to remove President Trump in a coup attempt named the Mueller investigation. He also represented the President in the bogus impeachment proceedings from the corrupt Democrat House. Sekulo is described as follows:

Jay Sekulow is widely regarded as one of the foremost free speech and religious liberties litigators in the United States, having argued 12 times before the U.S. Supreme Court in some of the most groundbreaking First Amendment cases of the past quarter century. As Chief Counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), he is a renowned constitutional attorney, an international expert on religious liberty, and an acclaimed and distinguished broadcaster. Jay Sekulow is a passionate advocate for protecting religious and constitutional freedoms with an impressive track record of success. His steadfast determination and commitment to protecting these freedoms is expansive with his work resulting in a lasting impact across America and around the world.

Jenna Ellis is a young newcomer to the President’s team but she holds herself like a seasoned veteran. She is sharp and open minded. She sees all angles and understands the facts. She is a great public speaker and she knows those against the President hate the President and America and all it stands for. She is an excellent addition to the veteran team.

Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are two of the greatest attorneys in US history and they represent the President from a degree of separation.

Wood is famous for representing Richard Jewell who was wrongly accused of a bombing in Atlanta. He also has represented a number of individuals wrongfully defamed by the Big Media and others. His efforts show his love for country and justice. He is helping the President in addressing the voter and election fraud in Georgia before, during and after the 2020 election. His case is still ongoing. His communications are powerful and persuasive.

Sidney Powell is one of the greatest attorneys in US history. She stood up to the crooked members of the DOJ in the early 2000’s representing at least one individual falsely accused of wrong doing by Andrew Weissmann and Bob Mueller in the Enron related cases.

Powell’s knowledge of Weissmann’s corruption helped her these past couple years as she took on the criminal actions by these same individuals in the DOJ to frame, lie about and indict General Flynn on false charges. Powell’s work led to the DOJ eventually dropping all charges against Flynn who then was prevented his Constitutional rights as corrupt DC Deep State judge Emmet Sullivan refused to end his case. Today Flynn was pardoned by the President.

The greatest team of attorneys in US history are gathered together along with investigators and analysts in an effort to stop the Deep State and communist takeover of America. This group will go down in history for saving the union from the greatest fraud in US history.

