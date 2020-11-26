http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/71RfBQc06v8/

Ravens quarterback and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport announced the news on Thursday night:

Jackson now joins at least a dozen other Ravens players and staff who have tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

While the NFL’s competition committee took such preventative measures as expanding practice squads to 16 players and granting unlimited return from IR, among other things, to deal with an outbreak like the one currently happening in Baltimore, the Ravens scheduled game on Sunday against Pittsburgh is looking decidedly non-competitive.

As it currently stands, Baltimore would have to face Pittsburgh without their first and third-string quarterbacks, their first and third-string running backs, both starting corners, their number one pass rusher, their fourth defensive end, and their third outside linebacker.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday night that Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told his team they will not be allowed to return to the team facility until Monday. A move which, if true, would make this weekend’s game not playable.

Ravens players were told today by their HC John Harbaugh that, for everyone’s safety, they will not be allowed back in the training facility until Monday at the earliest, sources tell ESPN. Ravens are scheduled to play Steelers on Sunday, so that game doesn’t seem possible. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the NFL will decide whether to postpone the Steelers-Ravens game, on Friday.

