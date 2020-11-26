http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/A1pqpBR1p0E/

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report.

The future Hall of Famer will not play when the Cardinals take on the Patriots this Sunday.

#AZCardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Fitzgerald will miss Sunday’s game against the #Patriots. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 26, 2020

The next step for the Cardinals is to find out if any additional players were in close contact with Fitzgerald to the extent that they would need to be put on the Covid reserve list. The Cardinals are not the only team to report either a significant number of positive tests or a positive test to a very significant player.

The Browns have had multiple players test positive this week, while the Ravens have had more than ten players and staff test positive. The league moved Baltimore’s Thanksgiving night game against the Steelers, to Sunday afternoon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

