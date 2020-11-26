https://nationalfile.com/gettysburg-colonel-pa-sen-mastriano-says-election-chaos-is-by-design-worse-than-afghanistan/

Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano (R-33) gave a blistering barnstormer speech at today’s election integrity hearing in Gettysburg, where he invoked 9/11, the Bible, the Declaration of Independence, the Civil War, various Founding Fathers and Star Trek.

Sen. Mastriano is a retired Colonel of the United States Army and a Desert Storm combat veteran who served as director of NATO’s Joint Intelligence Center in Afghanistan.

Mastriano was the principal architect of today’s election integrity hearing and, after evidence of systemic election issues was presented, concluded with a fiery response:

I don’t even know how this happened in America. We can send – 50 years ago – men to the moon but we can’t have a safe, secure election in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania? What’s going on here? It’s gotta be by design, because we have the technology… we have stealth aircraft that are the envy of the world, but we can’t run an election better than Afghanistan? Congressman Perry, you and I were in Afghanistan, and I don’t know how in the heck Afghanistan has more secure, safe elections than Pennsylvania does… I mean… beam me up, Scotty! There’s no sign of intelligent life anywhere. Really! We move heaven and earth with American dollars to secure elections in Iraq and Afghanistan and elsewhere. We can’t do it in our own state? It’s by design. There’s people in Pennsylvania not interested in safe, secure elections.

Mastriano also directly called out the mainstream media, laying the blame for voter mistrust of the election results directly at their feet.

“You should have found these witnesses,” he said. “You’re essential to this republic and without you doing your job – instead of being partisan hacks – this republic can’t stand.”

But despite his aggressive reproach of election officials, left-wing politicians and mainstream journalists who have refused to confront election irregularities, Mastriano concluded on a confident, hopeful note:

We’re not gonna let it stand. You know I saw – you have to forgive people because we are a constitutional republic so I’ll forgive those that say “democracy” – but I saw one man had a sign in Philadelphia and the irony wasn’t lost on me: “Democracy Dies in Philadelphia”. Can you imagine the irony of that? Where the light of liberty was lit in 1776 and it transformed the world – in this very same state “a new birth of freedom”. And then of course 2001 Todd Beamer “Let’s roll”. You know what? It’s our time to roll. You know Democracy can Die in Darkness, in dark rooms with no transparency and accountability. We’re shining light on this darkness here. We’re going to take our state back. We’re not standing aside in this hour.

Todd Beamer was a passenger on the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 on 9/11, who led other passengers in a heroic attempt to storm the cockpit held by terrorists. He, along with 40 other innocent souls, were lost when the plane went down over Stonycreek Township in Pennsylvania.

Gastriano may have also been making a reference to the viral article The Flight 93 Election written in 2016 by then-anonymous national security expert Michael Anton.

In that article, Anton argued that voting for then-candidate Donald J. Trump was America’s last hope of arresting the decline of constitutional government from systemic bureaucratic overreach.

In related news, a Pennsylvania judge blocked official certification of the state’s election results pending a full courtroom hearing on evidence of election irregularities.

If enough states have their election certifications halted or overturned to deny Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden an Electoral College majority, then a contingent election would take place which President Trump is projected to easily win.

On Wednesday evening, after the livestreamed hearing concluded, Twitter banned Sen. Mastriano without explanation.

