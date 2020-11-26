http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NJlu7TD5YP0/

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich said that it is the fault of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell that many Americans have to spend Thanksgiving alone this year.

“If you are spending Thanksgiving alone, it’s Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump’s fault you can’t see your family,” Reich said on Twitter Thursday afternoon. “This could have been under control.”

If you’re spending Thanksgiving alone, it’s Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump’s fault you can’t see your family. This could have been under control. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 26, 2020

Reich made this claim without evidence. The virus has surged in Europe as well as the U.S., making it unlikely that Republican leadership is to blame for the current rise of infections. No public health experts have made claims similar to Reich.

Reich was the Secretary of Labor during Bill Clinton’s presidency. Time magazine described him as one of the ten most effective cabinet members of the twentieth century.

He is currently a professor at the University of California at Berkeley.

