https://www.theepochtimes.com/sen-tim-scott-if-gop-lose-georgia-democrats-will-transform-america-into-a-socialist-utopia_3594764.html

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told Fox News Wednesday that if Democrats win the two Senate seats in the Georgia runoffs in January, they will radically transform America with their socialist policies, adding that it would be “lights out for our nation.”

“There’s no doubt when you think of the elections in Georgia, it’s not simply controlling the Senate, it’s controlling the legislative agenda for America,” said Scott.

The runoffs in Georgia, scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021, set Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) against Democrat challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

“The two sides cannot be further apart,” said Scott. “One side wants a $4 trillion tax increase, and the way you get that—win two seats in Georgia. Our side lowered taxes by more than a trillion dollars. What that means … for the average person listening is a 60 percent increase in your taxes for single moms, a 70 percent increase in your taxes.”

Scott and other Republicans say they are concerned that Democrats would add more justices to the Supreme Court to dilute the conservative majority.

“They want to stack the courts, so that they can continue to transform America into socialist utopia,” Scott said.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, when asked about expanding the court past the current threshold of nine justices, said he would form a commission to evaluate the Supreme Court.

Biden told CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that he would create a “bipartisan commission” to provide recommendations within six months on how his administration would deal with the Supreme Court.

“If elected, what I will do is I’ll put together a national commission of bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative,” the former vice president said.

Republicans are also concerned about the fact that many top Democrats have called for the defunding of police departments, or “reallocating funding [from law enforcement] to other government agencies.”

After the death of George Floyd in police custody in May and the subsequent outbreak of protests across the country, many Democrats have been calling for defunding the police or taking significant resources away from police departments.

A Growing number of Democrat congress members, particularly “Squad” members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), have called on defunding the police.

“Not only do we need to disinvest police, but We need to completely dismantle the Minneapolis police department,” Omar said at a protest in July.

In contrast, Scott said, “When we win those two seats, we will be funding the police, not what the Democrats want to do, [which] is defund the police. These are the most consequential two Senate seats in all of America at all time. We save the nation, and continue to move in the right direction by having those two seats.”

Scott said he and many other of his colleagues have been in Georgia helping the Loeffler and Perdue campaigns because the stakes are so high, but that it’s President Donald Trump who can make the most inroads with voters there because of his record supporting black Americans.

“I spent time working for Kelly Loeffler on her campaign as well as David Perdue but there is only one giant in the party and that is President Donald Trump.”

Scott praised Trump’s support of funding historically black colleges and universities, his criminal justice reform efforts, his focus on sickle cell anemia research, his tax reforms, and his job creation. The Georgia senator held up Trump’s success against Joe Biden’s support for an infamous 1994 crime bill said to have disproportionally criminalized black Americans, top Democrats’ call to end the filibuster, and Sens. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) socialist policies.

“Without any question, the end of the filibuster is—if we lose his two seats they destroy the filibuster so they can get those legislation priorities done, but more importantly, can you imagine Bernie Sanders as the chairman of the budget or Elizabeth Warren on the banking committee becoming the subcommittee chairman of the consumer protection and financial institutions, or Senator Hirono on the Judiciary Committee, being the chairwoman of the Constitution?” Scott said, referring to Sen. Mazie Hirono, (D-Hawaii).

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has threatened to end the filibuster if Democrats get control of the senate. “I’m not, as a Democratic leader, busting my chops to get the majority leader to have nothing get done,” Schumer continued. “So we will figure out a way to get something done, everything is on the table.”

