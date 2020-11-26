https://www.newsmax.com/politics/tim-scott-georgia-runoff-senate/2020/11/26/id/998903/

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told Fox News on Wednesday that the United States is in danger of becoming a “socialist utopia” if Republicans lose the Senate runoff races in Georgia.

Scott said in an interview on “Hannity,” with guest host Trey Gowdy, that the races in Georgia are “the most consequential two Senate seats in all of America and all time. We save the nation and continue to move in the right direction by having those two seats won by two Republicans on January the 5th, and we’ll spend a lot of time trying to make that happen.”

He added, “It means the ability to add more justices to the Supreme Court. We’ve had nine justices for the last 150 years. They want to stack the courts so that they can continue to transform America into a socialist utopia. It just can’t happen.”

Scott went on to say that Democrats and Republicans “cannot be further apart. One side wants a $4 trillion tax increase, and the way you get that? Win two seats in Georgia.”

