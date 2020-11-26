https://www.theepochtimes.com/sidney-powell-files-new-michigan-lawsuit_3594859.html
Attorney Sidney Powell’s lawsuit claims there was massive election fraud in the state of Michigan and that it helped make Joe Biden’s lead possible in the state. It claims that Michigan state election officials directed the misconduct. It cites eyewitness and expert testimony alleging there were enough ballots identified to overturn and reverse the election results. It also says the state’s election was so “riddled with fraud” that the results can’t be relied on. The suit claims that Dominion Voting Systems helped facilitate the fraud. In addition to alleged Dominion computer fraud, the suit also claims there was “traditional” voting fraud—including “harassment, intimidation,” and “even physical removal of Republican poll challengers.” The lawsuit is filed against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and the Michigan board of state canvassers. Michigan certified its results on Monday. But Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis said the certification by state officials …