https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/sidney-powell-files-bombshell-election-fraud-lawsuit-in-georgia/

BREAKING NEWS: The long-awaited “Kraken” was released late Wednesday night by attorney Sidney Powell in a Georgia federal courthouse.

Powell filed a 104-page lawsuit alleging massive voter fraud across the state.

“The scheme and artifice to defraud was for the purpose of illegally and

fraudulently manipulating the vote count to make certain the election of Joe

Biden as President of the United States,” the lawsuit alleges.

“The fraud was executed by many means, but the most fundamentally

troubling, insidious, and egregious is the systemic adaptation of old-fashioned

‘ballot-stuffing,’” the lawsuit states.

Powell goes on to allege that ballot stuffing “has now been amplified and rendered virtually invisible by computer software created and run by domestic and foreign actors for that very purpose.”

“Mathematical and statistical anomalies rising to the level of

impossibilities, as shown by affidavits of multiple witnesses, documentation,

and expert testimony evince this scheme across the state of Georgia,” she wrote.

Powell said “especially egregious conduct” arose in Forsyth, Paulding, Cherokee, Hall and Barrow counties.

“This scheme and artifice to defraud affected tens of thousands of votes in Georgia alone and “rigged” the election in Georgia for Joe Biden,” the lawsuit alleges.

About that “Water Leak” in Atlanta

Powell also alleged that a water leak that led the evacuation of a voting center at State Farm Arena was evidence of even more fraud.

“Specifically, video from the State Farm Arena in Fulton County shows

that on November 3rd after the polls closed, election workers falsely claimed

a water leak required the facility to close,” the lawsuit states. “All poll workers and challengers were evacuated for several hours at about 10:00 PM. However, several election workers remained unsupervised and unchallenged working at the computers for the voting tabulation machines until after 1:00 AM.”

Click here to read the full lawsuit.

The Kraken came down to Georgia on this Thanksgiving Eve in the form of a 104 pg BOMBSHELL complaint exposing the massive fraud that overwhelmed the 2020 Georgia Elections. Georgia, you are most certainly on our minds. Link to filing to come, stay tuned! @SidneyPowell1 @LLinWood — Abigail Frye ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@abigailcfrye) November 26, 2020

