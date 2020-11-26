http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/zKI0Vjnbhio/sidney-powells-georgia-lawsuit.php

Sidney Powell has filed her federal lawsuit challenging the outcome of the vote in the presidential election in Georgia. The lawsuit is brought against Georgia state officials including the governor, the secretary of state, and the members of the election board on behalf of six Republican Georgia electors and two Georgia Republican Party officials.

Given that the complaint runs to 104 pages, readers may want to turn to John Solomon’s brief Just the News Just the News summary. Andrea Widburg goes into greater detail on the allegations in her American Thinker column on the complaint.

I was surprised to find that our old friend Atlanta attorney Harry MacDougald signed off on the complaint as local counsel (and “more than a mere conduit,” he kindly advised me in response to my email inquiry this morning). Harry is the perceptive gentleman who began the unraveling of the Rathergate fraud late on the evening of September 8, 2004, with a Free Republic comment he posted under the name “Buckhead.” (Then Los Angeles Times reporter Peter Wallsten identified Harry as “Buckhead” with some detective work of his own for this story ten days later.)

The lawsuit raises a host of factual and legal issues with respect to which I have no knowledge or expertise. Among other things, the complaint sets forth a legislatively unauthorized alteration in the method prescribed by statute for the handling of absentee ballots.

Among other things, the complaint alleges the huge international conspiracy that Powell previewed at the Trump legal team press conference last week. There seems to be some distance between proof of what theoretically could have happened and proof of what actually happened (in each case, according to the affidavits). I may well be mistaken, but there also seems to be some distance between proof of what actually happened and the relief requested.

The complaint relies on affidavits and exhibits I haven’t seen and devotes significant attention to the voting machines and software. According to a footnote, the exhibits have been filed with the court under seal.

I have embedded a copy of the complaint below. Take a look for yourself.

powell GA lawsuit by Natalie Winters

