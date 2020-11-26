https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-encourages-americans-to-gather-and-offer-thanks-during-thanksgiving_3593856.html

President Donald Trump has encouraged Americans to gather and offer thanks for the “the abundant blessings in our lives” in celebration of Thanksgiving. In a proclamation ahead of the national holiday, Trump urged Americans to commemorate the country’s “founding traditions of faith, family, and friendship, and give thanks for the principles of freedom, liberty, and democracy.” It is a custom for presidents to issue proclamations celebrating national holidays. His comments also called on Americans to “gather, in homes and places of worship, to offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings,” which has received scrutiny from the media for contravening public health expert advice and guidance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation earlier this month asking Americans not to travel for family gatherings in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. Most people who get the …

